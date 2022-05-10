On Mother's Day, Samir Choughule's Vintage Photograph With His Mom

Mothers are the best. Period. No matter what we are faced with, we run to her for advice and tips. Be it a silly problem or a rough phase you are going through, in life mothers have a solution to everything. From celebrities to common people, everyone shared their thoughts on social media for their moms. Marathi actor Samir Choughule did something similar on this occasion. He posted a vintage photograph of himself with her mother.

The caption of the picture overwhelmed the users. The actor poured all his emotions saying, “What if you were here today? This question always softens the mind. There is a lot to say in solitude. I want to forget the world by joining my arms. Wherever you are at this very moment a very happy mother’s day to you. Love you lots."

The post received much love and respect from the fans. Though the post was full of sentiments, fans tried to cheer him up with their fun and motivational comments. Some of them even noticed his t-shirt which said ‘HAPPY’ on it.

One of the fans commented, “Even the t-shirt that you are wearing tells your purpose in life, to make everyone happy." One more fan commented, “She knew very well then. Groomed you to make us HAPPY." Some of the fans also noticed how much the actor look similar to his mother and said, “You look exactly like your mother. Happy Mother’s Day!"

The actor has created a place in the hearts of the audience because of his comic timing and humour. Apart from his acting and comedy, Samir is a fantastic writer, who has entertained the audience with a variety of daily soaps, comedy shows, theatre plays, and movies.

With Maharashtrachi Hasya Yatra, he is currently ruling over the hearts and minds of the audience. Samir’s incredible sense of humour keeps the audience entertained all the time. Surprisingly, the actor is quite simple in real life, and it is this simplicity that allows him to win the hearts of so many people.

