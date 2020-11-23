On Naga Chaitanya's Birthday, Samantha Akkineni Shares Glimpse from Couple's Romantic Beach Getaway

Samantha Akkineni is currently vacationing in Maldives with husband Naga Chaitanya, who has turned a year older on Monday.

On the special occasion of her hubby's birthday, Samantha celebrated by the beach and even shared a glimpse from the time on social media. A table for two is set in the middle of the beach and the clear moonlight just adds sparks to the romantic ambience being enjoyed by the husband-wife. She wrote over her Instagram story, "Wish upon a shooting star."

Earlier, Samantha shared on social media that she is on her way to Maldives for Naga's birthday. She even posted a picture as she prepared for scuba diving.

Naga has turned 34 on Monday. Even though he is not seen in Samantha's post, we are certain the couple is enjoying each other's company on the getaway amid coronavirus scare.

Samantha has been busy with her chat show Sam Jam. Recently, megastar Chiranjeevi had shot it. The first episode, featuring Vijay Deverakonda, was telecast on November 13 for Diwali and it became an instant hit. As per sources, some of the upcoming celebrity guests on the show include Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton player Saina Nehwal among others.

Samantha will soon be seen in the second season of The Family Man with Manoj Bajpayee. Naga, on the other hand, will feature in Love Story next, opposite Sai Pallavi.