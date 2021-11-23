On Naga Chaitanya's 35th Birthday, His 7 Special Films You Might Want to Watch

Actor Naga Chaitanya represents the third generation of the Akkineni family in the film industry. However, one must say that he has established a special identity for himself. He has a separate fanbase and is moving forward in his career. The actor turned 35 on Tuesday, November 23. His fans are excited and celebrating his birthday on social media.

On this special occasion, we have also brought some special films of his career.

Nga Chaitanya entered the films with Josh in 2009 at the age of 23. The south star has worked in more than 20 films until now. Currently, the actor has three to four more films in the pipeline. The film Josh was of course a special film for Chay not just because it was his debut but also because despite not doing well at the box office, his performance was appreciated. Then Ye Maaya Chesave, his film with Samantha, was special both professionally and personally. The film performed well at the box office as well.

His next, 100% Love, directed by Sukumar, was released in 2011. The film did extremely well at the box office and was an important milestone in Chay’s career.

Manam will always remain a very special film for Chay since it was Nageswara Rao’s last film. Then came Premam, which was an amazingly successful film for Naga Chaitanya, after some unsuccessful films. Released in 2016, Majili was another crucial film for Chay since it was his first film with Samantha after their marriage. The movie did wonders at the Box office. His last outing, Love Story, performed well despite premiering after the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Naga has garnered immense love and appreciation for his films, he was recently in the news for personal reasons as well. Naga Chaitanya and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who got married in 2017, separated earlier this year.

