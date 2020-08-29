On Nagarjuna's 61st Birthday, Wild Dog Team Unveils New Look From the Film

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is celebrating his 61st birthday today. On his big day, makers of his upcoming film Wild Dog unveiled a new poster in which he is seen taking a shot with a gun in his hand from behind the trees.

The poster shared by Matinee Entertainment introduces Nagarjuna as an NIA agent. He will be named ACP Vijay Varma in the film and will also be known as Wild Dog. The poster also shows that Saiyami Kher will be playing the role of RAW agent. She will be seen performing intense action sequences.

The actress earlier shared that she was training in Mixed Martial Arts over the past month for the action sequences. "#WildDog in Action Wishing the Dare Devil ACP Vijay Varma aka @iamnagarjuna garu a very Happy Birthday. - Team NIA," read the tweet. Wild Dog is written and directed by Ahishor Solomon and is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy.

According to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will also star Dia Mirza and Atul Kulkarni. The shooting of 70 percent of Wild Dog is completed.

The first look of the film was shared by Nagarjuna in December. Sharing the poster, the actor said that the film is a true-life inspired drama.

Part of the film was scheduled to be shot in Thailand earlier this year. It was, however, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the filmmakers did not want to take the risk with such a big crew.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is all prepped up to host the Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. The promo of the reality show was released on 15 August, giving fans a sneak-peek into what all is in the store in this edition.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 will premiere on September 6 at 6 PM on Star Maa.