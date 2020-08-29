On Nagarjuna's Birthday, Son Naga Chaitanya Announces Title of His 20th Film 'Thank You'

Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter to announce the title of his next film. Called 'Thank You', the Vikram Kumar directorial will be Chaitanya's 20th release. The Telugu romantic drama is being produced by Dil Raju's banner, with a script penned by BVS Ravi.

The announcement coincided with the 60th birthday of Chaitanya's father, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. "Thank You..an expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than anyother there is . #ThankYouTheMovie A story I'm looking forward to tell ! With a team I’m really thankful I met @Vikram_K_Kumar," he tweeted.

Vikram Kumar has previously helmed the film 'Manam' starring the Akkinenis. Chaitanya is currently acting in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story, which marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Soon after wrapping Kammula's romantic drama, Chaitanya will begin shooting for Vikram Kumar's 'Thank You'.

Chaitanya has also given signed on projects with directors like Nandini Reddy and Indraganti, but they will take time to go to the production, reported Telugu Cinema.

Nagarjuna is celebrating his 61st birthday today with his family in Hyderabad. Tollywood celebrities including Mahesh Babu, his sons Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, his daughter-in-law and actress Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh and others took to social media to wish him.

Due to the pandemic , Nagarjuna is having a low-key celebration at home. As his fans wished him by sharing the common display picture, Twitter was filled with birthday wishes and photos of the actor.