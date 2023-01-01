Happy Birthday Nana Patekar: Top 10 Dialogues of the Versatile Actor You Can Never ForgetHAPPY BIRTHDAY NANA PATEKAR: Nana Patekar is without a doubt one of the most refined actors the Indian film industry has ever seen. He started his career in Marathi theatre and went on to become one of Bollywood’s most well-known actors. Nana Patekar has captivated the audience’s hearts through his incredible performance and dialogue delivery.

The Padma Shri Awardee has worked in movies like Apaharan, Agni Sakshi, Raajneeti, Welcome, Taxi No 9211 and many more. Nana Patekar received many awards for his contribution to the cinema, and he is the only actor to have got a Filmfare award for Best Actor, Best Supporting Role, and Best Villain categories.

On the occasion of his 72 birthday, let’s take a look at the list of actor’s widely-popular dialogues from his films.

“Aa Gaye Meri Maut Ka Tamasha Dekhne ab mujhe latka denge, zubaan aise bahar ayegi, ankhen bahar ayegi, thodi der latakta rahunga, fir ye mera bhai mujhe niche utarega.. fir aap charcha karte ghar chale jaoge, khana khaoge so jaoge…” – Krantiveer (1994) “Ek Machhar, saala ek machhar insaan ko aadmi se hijada bana deta hai. Ek khatmal puri raat ko aapahij kar deta hai. Subha ghar se niklo ,bheed ka ek hissa bano. Sham ko ghar jao, daru piyo aur bacchee paida karo". – Yeshawant (1997) “Dhanda Kishan, Dhande mein koi kissi ka bhai nahi hota". – Parinda (1989) “Ek police inspector joint commissioner ke saath kya argument karega? Unko bhi koi bada saahab bola hoga, um sab system ka hissa hai. System decide karta hai apun follow karta hai". - Ab Tak Chappa (2004) “Koni ghar deta ka? Ghar. Eka toofanala kooni ghar deta ka?" – Natsmarat (2006) “Bhagwan diya sab kuch hai. Daulat hai. Shohrat hai. Izzat hai.” – Welcome (2007) “Pandra sau ki naukri karne waala … ek din tujhe dedh sau ka kafan pehnayega” – Tirangaa (1993) “Giro saalo giro, lekin giro toh us jharne ki tarah… joh parbat ki oonchai se girke bhi apni sundarta khone nahi deta… zameen ke the se milke bhi apni Astitva ko narth nahi hone deta” – Yeshwant (1997) “Upar waala bhi upar se dekhta hoga toh use sharam aati hogi, sochta hoga maine sabse khoobsurat cheez banayi thi, insaan, neeche dekha toh sab keede ban gaye, keede!” - Krantiveer (1994) “Jaan mat maangna, iski bazaar mein koi keemat nahi hai” – Ghulam-e-Mustafa (1997)

Read all the Latest Movies News here