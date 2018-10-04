English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On National Boyfriend Day, Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Post for Hubby Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor is head over heels in love with her boyfriend-turned-husband Anand Ahuja.
Image: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor
Loading...
Sonam Kapoor is head over heels in love with her boyfriend-turned-husband Anand Ahuja. On the occasion of National Boyfriend Day, the actress called Anand the 'best boyfriend' and promised to love him 'forever and ever'.
Sonam took to Instagram to share an endearing picture with Anand. Sharing a special message for him, she wrote, "#nationalboyfriendday to @anandahuja who used to be the best boyfriend and that’s why got promoted to fiancé and then husband. Love you forever and ever. #throwbackthursday #everydayphenomenal."
Recently, Veere Di Wedding actress spilled the beans about her marriage proposal on a chat show. She revealed that unlike a usual proposal, her husband proposed her without a ring. She said, “It was supposed to happen sometime in October but a few months before that we were in New York and this one day I was being a brat having a crappy day. I was complaining about how there was no good person in New York when he was biking and I was walking alongside. He just got off and got on one knee and asked If I wanted to marry him. ”
Later, the two tied the knot on May 8th this year, in a traditional ceremony. Her grand wedding celebration was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.
On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor is currently shooting for Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salman and will next be seen sharing screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time, in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
Sonam took to Instagram to share an endearing picture with Anand. Sharing a special message for him, she wrote, "#nationalboyfriendday to @anandahuja who used to be the best boyfriend and that’s why got promoted to fiancé and then husband. Love you forever and ever. #throwbackthursday #everydayphenomenal."
Recently, Veere Di Wedding actress spilled the beans about her marriage proposal on a chat show. She revealed that unlike a usual proposal, her husband proposed her without a ring. She said, “It was supposed to happen sometime in October but a few months before that we were in New York and this one day I was being a brat having a crappy day. I was complaining about how there was no good person in New York when he was biking and I was walking alongside. He just got off and got on one knee and asked If I wanted to marry him. ”
Later, the two tied the knot on May 8th this year, in a traditional ceremony. Her grand wedding celebration was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.
On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor is currently shooting for Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salman and will next be seen sharing screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time, in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Look to Continue Winning Run in Opening Home Game Against Mumbai
- Woman Who Almost Fell Off Mumbai Local in Viral Video Gets Slammed With Charges
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
- JCB Award for Literature Announces Shortlist, Includes Works by Anuradha Roy, Perumal Murugan and a Surprise
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...