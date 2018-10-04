On National Boyfriend Day, Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Post for Hubby Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is head over heels in love with her boyfriend-turned-husband Anand Ahuja. On the occasion of National Boyfriend Day, the actress called Anand the 'best boyfriend' and promised to love him 'forever and ever'.Sonam took to Instagram to share an endearing picture with Anand. Sharing a special message for him, she wrote, "#nationalboyfriendday to @anandahuja who used to be the best boyfriend and that’s why got promoted to fiancé and then husband. Love you forever and ever. #throwbackthursday #everydayphenomenal."Recently, Veere Di Wedding actress spilled the beans about her marriage proposal on a chat show. She revealed that unlike a usual proposal, her husband proposed her without a ring. She said, “It was supposed to happen sometime in October but a few months before that we were in New York and this one day I was being a brat having a crappy day. I was complaining about how there was no good person in New York when he was biking and I was walking alongside. He just got off and got on one knee and asked If I wanted to marry him. ”Later, the two tied the knot on May 8th this year, in a traditional ceremony. Her grand wedding celebration was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor is currently shooting for Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salman and will next be seen sharing screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time, in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.