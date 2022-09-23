On National Cinema Day, Multiplexes Across India Expecting Record Number of Cinegoers

On National Cinema Day, the Multiplex Authority of India (MAI) is providing movie tickets for just Rs 75 on 4000 screens across the nation. Friday’s National Cinema Day celebrations are expected to draw a record number of moviegoers to the theatres.

The response to the pre-sales has been “extraordinary,” according to a statement from the MAI, and the 23rd of September is expected to surpass all other days for movie theatre attendance in the nation. The following multiplexes have committed to take part in the festivities: PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asia, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, and Delite.

The Twitter handle of MAI shared a Tweet that said, “Cinemas recording sold out shows in advance on National Cinema Day. National Cinema Day 2022, September 23.”

Cinemas recording sold out shows in advance on ‘National Cinema Day’#NationalCinemaDay2022 #September23 pic.twitter.com/PB8v6Xu5D0 — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 22, 2022

In some states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, theatres won’t be able to participate in National Cinema Day due to state rules regarding cinemas and ticket prices. On National Cinema Day, special offers will be made at participating theatres throughout all states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Earlier, the National Cinema Day was scheduled to be held across the country on September 16. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) established a similar day on September 16 in response to a move made by the United States of America. It marked National Cinema Day on September 3 and allowed moviegoers to watch films for incredibly low prices. It was an act of appreciation to the audience for bringing multiplexes back into the black after the epidemic. Multiplexes throughout the nation, including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, and Delight, gave movie tickets at Rs 75 across more than 4,000 screens to commemorate National Cinema Day.

