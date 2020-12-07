On Navya Naveli Nanda's Birthday, Brother Agastya Drops Priceless Throwback Pic with Her

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda shared a lovely photograph to wish his sister Navya Naveli Nanda on her 23rd birthday. Agastya and Navya are Shweta Bachchan Nanda's children. In the photo, Agastya and Navya look all decked up as they pose for the camera. Sharing the image, Agastya wrote, "Happy Birthday, Navya," alongside a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Navya's uncle and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also posted a special wish for the young diva. Sharing a happy picture of the birthday girl on his Instagram story, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful." He accompanied the post with the hashtag #Favourite. Navya, who graduated from New York's Fordham University this year, started her own business, an online healthcare portal called Aara Health.

A few months back, Navya opened up about battling anxiety. She said that she started going to therapy after "hitting rock bottom". She said that she wasn't comfortable about sharing her mental health experience before. Speaking to her friend about attending therapy, Navya said: "I went fairly recently like you said that you realise when you hit rock bottom... I feel like I hit rock bottom multiple times and I just couldn't figure out why. I was like 'Okay, obviously something has to change, I need to talk about it'. I think it helped coming to that conclusion. Now once a week I am in that routine and I don't think I am even close to hitting rock bottom because I have everything in control, I am talking to someone. Now I can identify what are the things that even get me to hit rock bottom. People realise too late sometimes that they need to get help."