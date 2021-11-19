On Nayanthara's Birthday, Sound Teaser of her Next, Connect, Released

The sound teaser of superstar Nayanthara’s upcoming movie Connect has been released on YouTube. The sound tone was released by Rowdy Pictures on their YouTube channel on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The video is titled, Connect - The First Call, and the Tamil thriller is being directed by Ashwin Saravanan and produced by Vignesh Shivan in association with Rowdy Pictures.

Connect also stars actors Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher in prominent roles.

On its YouTube channel, Rowdy Pictures says, “A reunion after six years! From the director of Maya comes another chilling horror-thriller featuring superstar Nayanthara and an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher & Sathyaraj. This is just the beginning.”

Director Vignesh Sivan has shared the ‘Sound Story’ of the film Connect on his Twitter handle. The director congratulated her wife and actor Nayanthara on the release of the sound teaser of the film.

Nayanthara celebrated her birthday with the crew on the sets of her Tamil comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will be released in December. Actor Samantha Prabhu ruth was also present on the occasion.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha, who plays the character Kathija in the film. Nayanthara plays Kanmani and Vijay Sethupathi features as Rambo.

