On Office Office Set, Asawari Joshi Was 'Prime Target Of All Pranks'

The popular sitcom Office Office is back on television, and actress Asawari Joshi, who played the role of Usha ji in the show, went down memory lane recalling how her co-stars would play pranks on her on the set, and added how she learnt many things from her veteran co-star Pankaj Kapur.

Kapur plays a retired schoolmaster named Mussaddi Lal Tripathi, and the evergreen show narrates his struggles to get work done in corrupt offices in a satirical manner.

"The most mischievous one on the set was Sanjay Mishra, who was the master of quick comebacks. He played pranks on me every day. I was always the prime target of all pranks, and one day everyone decided to play a prank on me while we were in the middle of a reading session."

"They made me scream in the middle of the session by making me think that a mouse was under my chair!" she recalled.

Asawari also shared that she was called "production ka eklauta damaad" (the sole son-in-law of the production guys) on the sets.

"Being the only woman in the cast, all the men used to pull my leg and called me 'production ka eklauta damaad', because I had all the perks -- such as an individual room and a personal stylist -- like a pampered son-in-law. While Sanjay, Manoj (Pahwa) and Hemant (Pandey) were the notorious gang who played pranks on me, they also became really good friends. Deven (Bhojani) was fairly quiet on the set and very sincere towards his work. I feel we all learned the most from Pankaj ji, and during the entire journey of 'Office Office', I witnessed his immense dedication towards work," she reminisced.

The show is currently re-running on Sony SAB. The decision to bring back the show came in the wake of the good response that the re-telecast of several old popular TV shows among new-age audiences has seen during the coronavirus lockdown.

