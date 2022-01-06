On 'Original Sakht Jaan' Kapil Dev's Birthday, Ranveer Singh and Neha Dhupia Send Heartwarming Wishes

Cricket legend Kapil Dev turns 63 today and on his special day, actor Ranveer Singh wished him in a truly awesome way on social media. Ranveer Singh portrayed him in Kabir Khan’s recently released film 83. Sharing a photo of himself with Kapil Dev from the sets of the film, Ranveer Singh called him ‘the original sakht jaan’ and wrote, “Happy birthday to the original Sakht Jaan, Kapil Dev. What an honour it’s been embodying your champion spirit on screen!"

For his role in 83, Ranveer Singh trained with Kapil Dev in Dharamshala and used to spend a lot of time with the former cricketer at his home. See the actor’s birthday post for Kapil Dev here:

Kapil Dev received a heartwarming wish from actress Neha Dhupia too. She posted a set of throwback pictures of herself, husband Angad Bedi, Kapil Dev and his wife Romi from their get-together last year. In her post, Neha Dhupia recalled her conversations with Kapil Dev “over croissants" and shared that he even showed her daughter Mehr videos of his “cute little cat". She wrote, “#happybirthday sir…here’s to a year filled with happiness, having conversations over croissants and you showing our baby girl more videos of your cute little cat… we love you."

Kapil Dev started his career in international cricket in 1978 against Pakistan. In his career, he has played 131 Test matches for India, scoring 5,248 runs. Under his captaincy, the Indian cricket team won the 1983 World Cup final against West Indies. Kapil Dev has also been awarded Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.