On Parmanu's 2nd Anniversary, John Abraham Salutes India's Unsung Heroes

Celebrating two years of the release of Parmanu, John Abraham and Diana Penty took to social media to salute the unsung heroes of India and share special moments from the film.

Actor John Abraham took to Instagram to share a still from his film Pramanu on the movie’s second anniversary. In his post, John has lauded the efforts of the Indian Army, scientists, bureaucrats and intelligence agencies who worked round the clock to sure that India found its place in the world nuclear map.

“It’s been TWO YEARS!! Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran, a salute to India's Unsung Heroes- the Indian Army, scientists, bureaucrats & intelligence agencies who worked tirelessly against all odds to ensure that India found its place in the World Nuclear Map,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

The film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions that were carried out by the Indian Army in the year 1998. The movie has been directed by Abhishek Sharma.

In the movie, John essays the role of Ashwat Raina, an IAS officer from the Research and Analysis Wing. Apart from him, Boman Irani and Diana Penty are seen in important roles.

Meanwhile, Diana too shared a clip from the film. The video is from the scene where she is seen telling the passcode of the day to the army personnel. She has captioned the post as “Aaj ka passcode hai: #2YearsOfParmanu!".

The caption is inspired by that part of the film wherein the team members had to tell the passcode to the army personnel in order to enter the testing location.

