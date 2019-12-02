On Paul Walker's 6th Death Anniversary, Tyrese Gibson Shares Emotional Post
Tyrese Gibson first appeared in the Fast and Furious franchise in 2 Fast 2 Furious alongside Paul Walker.
Image Courtesy: Tyrese Gibson Instagram
Paul Walker's death left a void in the Fast and the Furious franchise which is felt by the film's cast and crew even today. On the 6th death anniversary of the actor, Walker's co-star Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram to remember their best moments. In the caption, Gibson pointed out how he and the rest of the cast still miss Walker and how the franchise feels incomplete without him.
Today 6 years ago I got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten in my life..... Roland your best man and our brother..... I guess that’s why I’ve slept the day away cause I just want this particular day to go away...... today I choose to remember your hugs, today I choose to remember your smile, today I choose to remember the distinct sound of your laugh.... today I choose to remember that we shared too many stories of how we loved our daughters... Today I choose to tell you that we thought about you everyday on the set of Fast9 and when we were tired YOU pulled us UP..... Nothing is or will ever be the same without you....... REST IN HEAVEN P!!!! Thank you for coming to our planet and creating the shift!!!!!!!!
Tyrese Gibson made his debut into the Fast and Furious franchise in the second installment alongside Paul Walker. The two were reportedly, as close in real life as shown in the film. After 2 Fast 2 Furious Gibson made his next appearance in Fast Five where he is invited to participate in a heist by Walker's character. Since then Gibson has appeared in all Fast and Furious films.
Following the death of Paul Walker during the shooting of Fast and Furious 7, his brothers Caleb and Cody served as models so that CGI could be used to complete the film. Even though the character of Brian Connor has been written off from trhe films, fans have hoped for the Walker brothers to help give the character another appearance in the film.
Earlier this year during the production of Fast and Furious 9 Vin Diesel revealed that Caleb Walker visited the film sets and stated that his presence always made something "magical" happen. Fans speculated that this could be a reference to another minor appearance of Brian Connor in the film. Whether this proves true or not only time will tell. Fast and Furious 9 is set to hit theaters on May 22.
