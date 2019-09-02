Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

On Pawan Kalyan's Birthday, Ram Charan Pens Emotional Post for His 'Mentor'

On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a few heart-warming photographs of himself along with the actor.

IANS

Updated:September 2, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
On Pawan Kalyan's Birthday, Ram Charan Pens Emotional Post for His 'Mentor'
Image courtesy: Ram Charan/ Instagram
Loading...

As Jana Sena President and popular actor Pawan Kalyan turned 48 on Monday, his nephew and actor Ram Charan wished his "Babai", whom he called his "mentor and guide", on his birthday.

Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a few heart-warming photographs of himself with Pawan. In one image, the two actors are seen posing for the camera. In the other, he is seen giving a tight hug to his uncle.

"Wish you a very happy birthday Kalyan Babai. Thank you for always being there for me as a friend, guide and mentor. Love you a lot! Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan," he captioned the image.

Currently, the photographs have garnared over one lakh likes.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas's "Agnyaathavaasi", while Ram Charan will next be seen in filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's "RRR".

Rajamouli had said that "RRR" will be a fictional story set in 1920s in the pre-Independence era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram