On Pawan Kalyan's Birthday, Ram Charan Pens Emotional Post for His 'Mentor'
On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a few heart-warming photographs of himself along with the actor.
Image courtesy: Ram Charan/ Instagram
As Jana Sena President and popular actor Pawan Kalyan turned 48 on Monday, his nephew and actor Ram Charan wished his "Babai", whom he called his "mentor and guide", on his birthday.
Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a few heart-warming photographs of himself with Pawan. In one image, the two actors are seen posing for the camera. In the other, he is seen giving a tight hug to his uncle.
"Wish you a very happy birthday Kalyan Babai. Thank you for always being there for me as a friend, guide and mentor. Love you a lot! Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan," he captioned the image.
Currently, the photographs have garnared over one lakh likes.
Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas's "Agnyaathavaasi", while Ram Charan will next be seen in filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's "RRR".
Rajamouli had said that "RRR" will be a fictional story set in 1920s in the pre-Independence era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ex-Roadie Shiv Thakare Wins Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Beating Neha Shitole
- Lisa Haydon Shows Off Baby Bump in This Stunning Maternity Photoshoot, See Pic
- Your Paytm, Amazon Pay And PhonePe Wallet Will Work as Usual, till February 2020
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019
- If Not for Virat Kohli, Bumrah's Test Hat-Trick Would Have Remained a Distant Dream