On Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday, Vakeel Saab Team Announces Financial Aids to Families of His Fans Who Died of Electrocution

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan turns 49 on September 2. A day before the actor’s birthday three of his fans died of electrocution while putting up his banners on a pole at Chittoor’s district in Andhra Pradesh. The actor is shattered by the incident and requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday.

Producer of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’, Boney Kapoor has released a statement of providing financial aid of Rs two lakh for each family on the behalf of the team. The statement reads, "With heavy hearts, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the three fans who unfortunately lost their lives. We, along with millions of others, express our solidarity to their families in this hour of grief. We come forward to announce financial assistance of ₹ 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased."

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party has also announced to provide Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the makers have also unveiled the motion poster of Vakeel Saab on his birthday. Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to wish the actor and share the youtube link of the motion poster. He wrote, “Wishing our #VakeelSaab, Power Star Pawan Kalyan a very Happy Birthday!!

Here is the #VakeelSaabMotionPoster"

In the promo, Pawan can be seen entering in a black-and-white suit, with a book on criminal law in one hand and a baseball bat in the other. Satyamev Jayate is playing in the background.

The film is the remake of the Hindi movie PINK starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on May 15, however, it got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Along with Pawan Kalyan, Prakash Raj Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla will also be seen in a film.