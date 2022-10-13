On Pooja Hegde's Birthday, Here's a Look at Her Top Projects Since Debut

Having garnered acclaim as a pan-India star performer, Pooja Hegde is on a roll with big-ticket films on her plate. The actress made her debut in the Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi and has shown incredible range in her craft ever since.

Pooja has proven her mettle as an actor and has shown her versatility in every film. One of the most sought-after actresses, Pooja has established a connection with the audience of various languages through cinema. On her birthday, we trace her journey from Mugamoodi to now.

She arrived on the celluloid in Mugamoodi in the role of a Deputy Commissioner’s daughter and won the hearts of the viewers. The superhero film marked the beginning of her journey as a crowd-puller. She went on to be part of films such as DJ, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Maharishi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Housefull 4 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She held her own in films that featured superstars of cinema and amassed a huge fan base.

Post these successes, Pooja received immense love and appreciation for her character in ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, in which she was seen essaying the role of a stand-up comedian. She was also a part of the commercial blockbuster ‘Beast’ and Pan India Film Radhe Shyam.

The audience is now eagerly waiting for her big ticket films across industries, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Cirkus, SSMB28 and Puri Jagannadh’s Next.

