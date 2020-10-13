On Pooja Hegde's Birthday, Prabhas Shares Her First Look from 'Radhe Shyam'

Pooja Hegde turned 30 today and on the special occasion, the makers of her upcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas, unveiled her first look from the movie. Prabhas shared Pooja's first look from the highly-awaited film, much to the delight of fans. Pooja's character name in Radhe Shyam is Prerana.

In the brand new poster of the film, Pooja can be seen sporting a retro look. She looks gorgeous in an olive green dress, which she paired with a printed long jacket and a scarf wrapped around her head as an accessory. She is looking at someone seated opposite, who is assumedly Prabhas. Sharing Pooja’s first look from the film, the Radhe Shyam lead actor wrote on Instagram, "Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday!"

Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, who has also penned the script. The filming has resumed after a long break due to the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown. The film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu as well as Hindi. Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan Sivakumar and Sasha Chettri are also part of the project.

Pooja’s last big-screen outing with Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a huge blockbuster. She will also be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Pooja will play the female protagonist in the Salman Khan starrer.