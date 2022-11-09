On Pregnancy Rumours, Actress Kanishka Soni's Brilliant Response

Pavitra Rishta actress Kanishka Soni recently grabbed the headlines for her sologamy pictures. Kanishka posted images of herself wearing the mangalsutra and sindoor. The actress was criticised for disrespecting Indian culture, but Kanishka wrote a long Instagram post claiming to be a staunch supporter of the tradition. She chose to marry herself because marriage is not about having sex. Now another trending news about Diya Baati fame is pregnancy. Many users have noticed her health and predicted that she might be pregnant.

But, Kanishka Soni has something to say to the rumourmongers. The actress has put a full stop to all the rumours and said that she was not pregnant. She has attached a series of pictures, chilling in a park in Newyork City to her post. She writes, “I am not self-pregnant like I am self-married. This is just the effect of delicious pizzas and burgers. I have gained weight after eating all these things.” Fans are constantly commenting on her posts.

A user posted, “Wow, it’s not like this. It feels as if you have put on weight but you still look beautiful.” Another wrote, “Ahh chilling in the winters at NYC park seems like a great idea. Enjoy and come back to India soon.”

Kanishka married herself on August 18. She posted an image decked up in vermilion and mangalsutra. She said with all her conscious mind, she has taken this decision and wrote, “Married me since I fulfilled all my dreams on my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting. I don’t need any Man Ever (sic)”.

