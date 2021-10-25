Bipasha Basu Has a Great Answer to Pregnancy Rumours Fuelled By Slight Weight Gain

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu is considered a fitness icon. Post her marriage to TV star Karan Singh Grover, she has been missing from the big screen and enjoying marital bliss. During a recent public appearance, her weight appeared to have increased substantially, leading people to speculate about a possible pregnancy. Responding to the rumours, Bipasha said, “My family life is extremely important to me. I know people have been speculating a lot about my pregnancy ever since I gained weight."

Bipasha Basu believes that the rumours are going to continue until people finally see her with a baby in her arms. She also said that she does not take these reports negatively since she knows that her fans wish the very best for her. She says that people are wishing for a family for her and it is a good thing.

The actor further said that although she was the brand ambassador for fitness, she is allowed to have small breaks in between. Bipasha said, “I know that I am the ambassador of fitness. But there are times when I can let loose a little and enjoy life a little bit. Until people see me with a real baby, speculations will always be there."

Bipasha Basu said, “People want me to have a family, and it is a lovely idea. If it has to happen, it will happen. They are not saying anything bad about me. It’s just that I’m not pregnant, so these people are feeling sad."

On the work front, Bipasha said that she has not worked for a long time out of personal choice. She admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic had put a stop to her work plans since she didn’t want to take unnecessary risks. However, now she’s all set to get back to work.

