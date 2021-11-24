On Prince Narula's 31st Birthday, a Look at Everything That Keeps Him Fit

Bigg Boss 9 winner and model Prince Narula is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Prince is the winner of Roadies 12, Splitsvilla 8 apart from Bigg Boss 9. He maintains his fitness and often shares his workout pictures and videos on his Instagram account. Through videos and pictures, he keeps telling his fans how people can keep themselves fit. On his birthday, let’s know how Prince Narula keeps himself fit.

Prince Narula has said on social media that he used to be very thin. His weight was only 48 kg when he joined the gym. After sweating it out in the gym for 3 months, his weight increased to about 70 kg.

The model-actor said on social media that people with the habit of keeping themselves fit won’t ever fail to hit the gym once a day. He said that if he doesn’t go to the gym, he is not able to sleep well and starts getting angry with himself.

Prince said that he keeps his hanging string with him for 24 hours. If he goes to shoot in a place where he does not get a gym, he exercises in the open for a while. He said that exercise helps to maintain the body healthy and fit.

According to Prince, it is very important to follow certain things for a fit body. The first is dedication, the second is a healthy diet. He advised everyone to have good knowledge about their body and exercise accordingly.

Prince said that he starts his day with oats, juice, and eggs. He eats healthy and hygienic food. He works out daily at least for 30 minutes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.