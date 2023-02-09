Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan sent their fans into a frenzy as the two Bollywood stars were spotted together on Propose Day. Kartik and Sara reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time during the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

In the pictures, which have now gone viral on social media, Kartik and Sara can be seen chatting with each other. Their fans were clearly taken aback by their photos. One fan commented, “Now don’t start their wedding bells we don’t want them together." Another on wrote, “SarTik is magical, no other couple can match their craze if they are back together." While a third fan said, “Sara is not a good option for Kartik… Kriti is mind blowing."

This is not the first time that Kartik and Sara crossed paths after their alleged breakup. Last year, during an award show, the two met each other and also posed for the paparazzi together.

When Sara Ali Khan had appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said. To which, Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

Later, Kartik also reacted to Sara confessing their relationship on Koffee With Karan. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor was confronted for lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews when he said, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else)."

