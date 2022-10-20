CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Movies » On Puneeth Rajkumar's Death Anniversary, a Memorial Service, Huge Tribute in The Offing
1-MIN READ

On Puneeth Rajkumar's Death Anniversary, a Memorial Service, Huge Tribute in The Offing

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 10:47 IST

Bengaluru, India

Besides this, a Puneeth Parva programme, with the aid of Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, will also be organised on October 21.

Besides this, a Puneeth Parva programme, with the aid of Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, will also be organised on October 21.

A pandal with Puneeth Rajkumar’s portrait will be placed next to Vidya Nagara road.

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29. The 46-year-old succumbed to cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital. On the star’s first death anniversary, a series of events are being organised for the actor and his last film Gandhada Gudi, which will hit the theatres on October 28.

Veerakesari Yuvaka Sangha will organise a memorial service at Shivamogga. A pandal with Puneeth Rajkumar’s portrait will be placed next to the Vidyanagar road. A badge will be given to people paying homage to Appu. The event is organised on October 29.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 20, 2022, 10:36 IST
last updated:October 20, 2022, 10:47 IST