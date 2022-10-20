On Puneeth Rajkumar's Death Anniversary, a Memorial Service, Huge Tribute in The Offing

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29. The 46-year-old succumbed to cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital. On the star’s first death anniversary, a series of events are being organised for the actor and his last film Gandhada Gudi, which will hit the theatres on October 28.
Veerakesari Yuvaka Sangha will organise a memorial service at Shivamogga. A pandal with Puneeth Rajkumar’s portrait will be placed next to the Vidyanagar road. A badge will be given to people paying homage to Appu. The event is organised on October 29.
