On Puneeth Rajkumar's Death Anniversary, a Memorial Service, Huge Tribute in The Offing

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29. The 46-year-old succumbed to cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital. On the star’s first death anniversary, a series of events are being organised for the actor and his last film Gandhada Gudi, which will hit the theatres on October 28.

Veerakesari Yuvaka Sangha will organise a memorial service at Shivamogga. A pandal with Puneeth Rajkumar’s portrait will be placed next to the Vidyanagar road. A badge will be given to people paying homage to Appu. The event is organised on October 29.

<p lang="en" dir="ltr">'Puneetha Parva'<br/>Mark the date and be part of a grand Pre-Release Event of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GandhadaGudi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#GandhadaGudi</a> on the 21st of October 2022 @ 6 PM onwards.<br/>📍Krishna Vihar, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru.</p> <p>▶️ Live on <a href="https://twitter.com/PRKAudio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@PRKAudio</a> YouTube Channel.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DrPuneethRajkumar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#DrPuneethRajkumar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Amoghavarsha?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Amoghavarsha</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mudskipper?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Mudskipper</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GGMovie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#GGMovie</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PowerInU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#PowerInU</a> <a href="https://t.co/hflE08fU06" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/hflE08fU06</a></p> <p>— Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (@Ashwini_PRK) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ashwini_PRK/status/1581606308347727872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">October 16, 2022</a></p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <p>On October 26, 75 cutouts of Puneeth Rajkumar will be placed at the event. On October 27, these cutouts will be garlanded at 7 PM. On October 29, a food distribution service will be conducted from 8 AM to 6 PM.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the wife of Puneeth Rajkumar will narrate Gandhada Gudi as a tribute to her late husband. This docu-drama will feature a voice-over by Ashwini.</p> <p>This is the first time Ashwini Rajkumar, who limited herself to production, will be seen or heard in a project. The movie highlights the breathtaking beauty of the deepest corners of Karnataka. The film features Puneeth Rajkumar and wildlife expert Amoghavarsha.</p>