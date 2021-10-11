On Rahul Deshpande's 42nd Birthday, Daughter Renuka's Special Musical Gift

Composer-singer Rahul Deshpande, who turned 42 on Monday, received a special wish from his daughter Renuka Deshpande. Rahul often shares pictures and videos of her daughter. And now, he has shared a video featuring her daughter playing the ‘Happy Birthday to You’ tone on Piano. Rahul thanked her daughter for this sweet gesture and his fans were also moved by Renuka’s surprise at her father. Fans have also congratulated Rahul Deshpande on his birthday.

Rahul took to Instagram to share the musical tribute by her daughter on his birthday.

Fans appreciated the musical talent of Renuka in the comment section.

“Just loved Renuka’s performance,” wrote one. “Renuka loves her father and this music performance is awesome,” said another. Few also dropped heart emoticons in the comments apart from wishing Rahul on his birthday. The video posted by the vocalist has garnered over 39,000 likes so far.

Rahul Deshpande’s daughter Renuka is well known on social media. A few days ago, Rahul had uploaded a video of Renuka singing ‘Rang Do Mohe Lal’ which went viral on Facebook. He regularly shares videos featuring the talent of her daughter. Some of the videos are being watched by millions and widely shared.

Indian classical music singer and composer Rahul was born on October 10, 1979, in Pune, Maharashtra. He is the grandson of Hindustani classical vocalist Vasantrao Despande.

Rahul has judged Zee Marathi’s popular reality TV show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - Little Champs" and Zee Yuva’s “Sangeet Samrat Parva”. Recently, he sang the popular Marathi song ‘Aaj Sare Mam Ekakipan’ with Shaunak Abhisheki. The music of the song is composed by Saleel Kulkarni.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.