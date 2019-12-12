Take the pledge to vote

Rajinikanth Gets Sweetest Birthday Wishes from Daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya, See Posts

Actor-politician Rajinikanth celebrates his 69th birthday on Thursday. Both politicians and film personalities have taken to social media to wish the superstar. However, the sweetest wishes came from his daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya

News18.com

Updated:December 12, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
Rajinikanth Gets Sweetest Birthday Wishes from Daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya, See Posts
Actor-politician Rajinikanth celebrates his 69th birthday on Thursday. Both politicians and film personalities have taken to social media to wish the superstar. However, the sweetest wishes came from his daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya

Actor-politician Rajinikanth celebrates his 69th birthday on Thursday. Both politicians and film personalities have taken to social media to wish the superstar. However, the sweetest wishes came from his daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya who posted heartfelt birthday notes for their father on Instagram.

Soundarya Rajinikanth who tied the knot in February this year with Vishagan Vanangamudi posted a series of pictures from their family get together, film sets and some film posters of the actor. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday my life. my father... My everything!!"

Aishwaryaa, who is married to actor Dhanush also shared a picture of Rajnikanth with an endearing note. In the photo, she can be seen in the background following her father. "Will follow forever ... just to see that smile .. happy birthday Appa," she wrote in the caption of the pic.

The actor had an advanced birthday celebration in a traditional way on Monday. According to his star sign, the Thalaivar's birthday was on December 2, and was celebrated with a pooja at his residence in Chennai.

Some photos from the pooja ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing the Petta star with several priests and his wife Lata. Besides performing the rituals, Rajini also posed with the guests at the pooja.

Meanwhile, Rajnikanth will be seen next in AR Murugadoss' Darbar. On the actor's birthday, the filmmaker also took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note.

Talking about Darbar, the film will have a festive release in January, during Thai Pongal, and stars Nayanthara as the female lead. Along with the original in Tamil language, the film will also be rolled out in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Darbar will be Suniel Shetty's first film in Tamil as he is set to play the antagonist with Prateik Babbar. The action-thriller also stars Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah, Soori, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu.

