On Rajnikanth's Birthday, Makers of Darbar Launch New Poster

Superstar Rajnikanth is celebrating his 69th birthday on December 12 and wishes have been pouring in for the Thalaiva from every corner. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film Darbar treated fans with a new poster of the project.

Rajnikanth can be seen doing his iconic walk on the poster which went viral minutes after it was shared.

Makers are busy with the wrap up of the post-production work as the film is gearing up for a grand release on January 10. Rumours floated around that the trailer of Darbar will on Rajinikanth's birthday, today. However, there has been no clarity on it and as the day goes by, it is to be seen whether the makers launch the much-awaited trailer or not.

During the audio launch of Darbar, the 69-year-old was all praises for the filmmaker, and also said that he loved his previous film, Ghajini and Kaththi. "We couldn't think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his Ramana and Ghajini. I had wanted to work with him for long. When Kabali and Kaala were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story," Rajnikanth said.

Meanwhile, the Thalaiva also requested his fans to not do anything grand from his birthday. "As you know, I don't celebrate my birthdays with fanfare. I request my fans to not celebrate my birthday in a grand way. Instead, I urge them to help those in need," he said.

