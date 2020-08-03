On Raksha Bandhan, Soha Ali Khan Posts Daughter Inaaya And Taimur Ali Khan's Adorable Pic

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, actress Soha Ali Khan has shared an adorable picture of her daughter Inaaya Kemmu and her cousin Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram.

In the picture, Taimur can be seen pouting as Inaaya lovingly looks at him. “On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni," Soha captioned the photograph.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor participated in the viral challenge, which has taken Instagram by storm - posting black and white photos with a message about empowerment. While most celebrities are posting monochrome selfies of themselves as part of the challenge, Kareena decided to post adorable photos of her son Taimur and his cousin Inaaya, instead.

"Empower. Support. Love. Never lose the child in you," Kareena captioned the picture.

Taimur was born to Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in December 2016 while Saif's sister Soha and Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya in September 2017. Kareena was nominated for the challenge by her friends. Kareena in turn, asked two more of her friends to share their bits: "Passing the baton to Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan," wrote Kareena.

Revealing the equation between the cousins, Soha earlier told Times of India, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”