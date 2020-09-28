On Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday, Sister Riddhima Shares Priceless Throwback Pictures of the Actor

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Sunday started a countdown for the former's birthday. Taking to Instagram Story, Riddhima shared a few unseen pictures of Ranbir. In one of the images, we can see late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor holding Ranbir and Riddhima in his hands. The other image features Ranbir posing along with his aunt Rima Jain. She later shared a collage of Ranbir's pictures with the family to wish him a happy birthday. "Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much ❤️ #mybabybrother❤️ #38andfab," Riddhima captioned the collage, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt.

Ranbir turns 38 today. Speaking of his work projects, the popular actor will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in "Brahmastra", which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju".

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently celebrated her husband Bharat Sahni's birthday. She posted a couple of pictures of themselves and described him as her "partner in crime." She wrote: "Happiest birthday, B. You have always taught me that age is just a number and in our hearts we're only getting younger! #foreveryoung #partnerincrime #husbandbestie #mainman Love you."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer. Riddhima and businessman Bharat Sahni are parents to a daughter named Samara.