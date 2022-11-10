On Rashmika Mandanna's 'Troll and Negativity Post', Ramya Backs The Actress

Rashmika Mandanna poured her heart out in an emotional post in which she addressed all the hatred she has been receiving on social media lately. The Pushpa star’s post received a lot of love from her friends in the industry. After Dulquer Salmaan, Ravi K Chandran’s support for the actress, now Sandalwood diva Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, has backed the actress on social media. Sharing the post on her Instagram stories, the actress said that the trolling is incessant, and leave her be.

In the embedded text in the story, Ramya wrote: “The trolling is incessant. We can’t pass judgements on people’s lives, only the person going through it knows what it is. Leave her be.”

Rashmika shared a long post on Wednesday, in the picture she can be seen enjoying a boat ride in Shikara. The excerpt of the caption said, “I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there (sic).”

She ended her note by thanking her fans who showed her immense love throughout her journey in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



On the work front, Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with GoodBye. She will be next seen in Varisu opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The film is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally of Maharishi and Oopiri fame, Varisu is touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer. Other than Vijay and Rashmika, the film features Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, next year.

Apart from Varisu, the actress also has a slew of interesting projects. Rashmika is currently busy with Puspha: The Rule with Allu Arjun. She will feature in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here