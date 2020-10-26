News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
2-MIN READ

On Raveena Tandon's Birthday, Her KGF 2 Look is Revealed

Raveena Tandon in KGF 2

Raveena Tandon in KGF 2

Raveena Tandon's first look as Ramika Sen from upcoming Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2' has been unveiled. Take a look.

Raveena Tandon has turned a year older on Monday. The actress rang in her birthday celebration at home with family and loved ones and shared glimpses from the merry time on social media.

As a surprise from the makers of her upcoming movie-- KGF: Chapter 2-- her first look as Ramika Sen from the Kannada sequel, directed by Prashanth Neel, has been revealed. Raveena holds a fierce expression on her face and looks poised in a maroon saree. She is seen sitting surrounded by people and it seems like a set up for a state assembly or a court house. Does it mean that Raveena plays a public servant in the upcoming movie.

Take a look at Raveena's look from KGF 2, that was shared on social media on Monday.

Meanwhile, shooting for KGF 2 is underway in Hyderabad. Sanjay Dutt, who plays Adheera in the film, will be joining the cast and crew in November, as he had revealed in a video on social media recently. Sanjay also confessed to gaining muscle and growing beard for his role of a villain in the film, starring Yash.

KGF: Chapter 2 is set to release sometime in 2021.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...