On Raveena Tandon's Birthday, Her KGF 2 Look is Revealed

Raveena Tandon has turned a year older on Monday. The actress rang in her birthday celebration at home with family and loved ones and shared glimpses from the merry time on social media.

As a surprise from the makers of her upcoming movie-- KGF: Chapter 2-- her first look as Ramika Sen from the Kannada sequel, directed by Prashanth Neel, has been revealed. Raveena holds a fierce expression on her face and looks poised in a maroon saree. She is seen sitting surrounded by people and it seems like a set up for a state assembly or a court house. Does it mean that Raveena plays a public servant in the upcoming movie.

Take a look at Raveena's look from KGF 2, that was shared on social media on Monday.

Meanwhile, shooting for KGF 2 is underway in Hyderabad. Sanjay Dutt, who plays Adheera in the film, will be joining the cast and crew in November, as he had revealed in a video on social media recently. Sanjay also confessed to gaining muscle and growing beard for his role of a villain in the film, starring Yash.

KGF: Chapter 2 is set to release sometime in 2021.