On Raveena Tandon's Birthday, Her KGF 2 Look is Revealed
Raveena Tandon in KGF 2
Raveena Tandon's first look as Ramika Sen from upcoming Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2' has been unveiled. Take a look.
- Last Updated: October 26, 2020, 11:39 IST
Raveena Tandon has turned a year older on Monday. The actress rang in her birthday celebration at home with family and loved ones and shared glimpses from the merry time on social media.
As a surprise from the makers of her upcoming movie-- KGF: Chapter 2-- her first look as Ramika Sen from the Kannada sequel, directed by Prashanth Neel, has been revealed. Raveena holds a fierce expression on her face and looks poised in a maroon saree. She is seen sitting surrounded by people and it seems like a set up for a state assembly or a court house. Does it mean that Raveena plays a public servant in the upcoming movie.
Take a look at Raveena's look from KGF 2, that was shared on social media on Monday.
THE Gavel to brutality!!! Wishing the powerhouse #RamikaSen, @TandonRaveena a very Happy Birthday. #KGFChapter2@VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @duttsanjay @Karthik1423@excelmovies @ritesh_sid @AAFilmsIndia @FarOutAkhtar@VaaraahiCC @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/xfX7bHpD0h— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 26, 2020
Meanwhile, shooting for KGF 2 is underway in Hyderabad. Sanjay Dutt, who plays Adheera in the film, will be joining the cast and crew in November, as he had revealed in a video on social media recently. Sanjay also confessed to gaining muscle and growing beard for his role of a villain in the film, starring Yash.
View this post on Instagram
It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support! #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook @hombalefilms @srinidhi_shetty @officialraveenatandon @bhuvanphotography @ravibasrur @navin.p.shetty #AAFilmsIndia @excelmovies @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid @vaaraahicc
KGF: Chapter 2 is set to release sometime in 2021.