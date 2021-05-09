On Sai Pallavi's Birthday, Her Fierce 'Shyam Singha Roy' Look in Unveiled

One of South Indian cinema’s most loved actresses Sai Pallavi turned 29 on Sunday. To make the day special for the Premam actress, the makers of her upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy revealed her first look from the upcoming movie. South superstar and her co-actor in the film, Nani shared her image on his official Twitter handle. Sharing the look, he wished ‘Chinni gaaru’ a happy birthday.

In the picture, the actress looks fierce with a fire lit ‘trishul’ in her hand. She is wearing a maroon saree with a ‘gajra’ on her hair, and jewellery to complete the look.

Shyam Singha Roy is an upcoming Telugu supernatural thriller that is helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. Apart from Sai Pallavi and Nani, the film also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. The film tells the story of reincarnation and is set in Kolkata.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here