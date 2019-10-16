On Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 7th Wedding Anniversary, Take a Look at Their Super Romantic Pics

Saif Ali Khan married his lady love and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor on October 16, 2012. The two started dating back in 2007 while filming the movie Tashan. After five years of courtship, the two officially tied the knot in a grand but intimate ceremony. Seven years later, the pair continues to be one of the most popular Bollywood couples.

Saif and Kareena became proud parents to little Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016 and the adorable munchkin soon became an internet sensation and one of the most popular star kids.

On their 7th wedding anniversary, let's take a look at some pictures of the couple together which speaks the volumes of their love.

1) When they gave couple goals

This picture was shared by Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor on Instagram to mark her sister's birthday. The Nawab and his Begum are clad in white, looking every bit like royalty.

2) When they spread Love together

The playfulness of this picture can make any dull day a bright one. It's all about love and affection. And despite years of being married, the couple's romance is still as fresh as that of newly-weds!

3) The Love Connect

Saif participated in the second season of his wife's radio show, What Women Want. The love birds posed together holding a heart shaped cushion.

4) The Saifeena Moment

This is an old picture of the couple together, before they got married. Their faces glowing with happiness proves how happy they are to be together.

5) Picture perfect holiday

Kareena was holidaying with husband Saif and their son Taimur in Tuscany when these bunch of photos were taken. Bebo looks radiant and fresh in her no makeup look.

Here's wishing the lovely couple a very happy anniversary and hope they continue to inspire us with their relationship.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.