On Saif Ali Khan's Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Made a Heartwarming Video Capturing 50 Years of His Life

Kareena Kapoor Khan made sure to make her actor husband Saif Ali Khan's birthday special for him. As Saif turned 50 on Sunday, the actress prepared a special 22-minute long video for the actor capturing 50 years of his life. She also a short version of the video on Instagram comprising of 50 pictures of Saif from his childhood to present. It included moments of his childhood and pictures of him with parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. It also had photos with his children -- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur and some unseen clicks from Saif and Kareena's wedding. In between, there were multiple personalised notes from Kareena.

"Happy birthday. I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived! (sic)," Kareena captioned the video.

She also special birthday message for Saif, whom she lovingly called the sparkle of her life. Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a few glimpses from his birthday celebrations. In one video, Saif and Kareena are seen locking lips. "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life," she wrote as the caption.

Kareena's sister and actress Karisma Kapoor shared a picture, where she is seen posing with Saif on her Instagram stories. On the image, Karisma wrote: Birthday boy! 50 never looked so good."

Wishing her brother, Soha posted a picture of Saif and her husband Kunal Kemmu.

She wrote: "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan@khemster2"

Kunal posted a picture of Kareena and Saif. He captioned it: "Happy Birthday Bhai."

On August 12, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support -- Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued on Wednesday afternoon by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.