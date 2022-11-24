On Salim Khan’s Birthday, A Look at Veteran Writer’s Contribution To Indian Cinema

Legendary film writer Salim Khan is celebrating his 87th birthday today, November 24. The veteran writer’s partnership with Javed Akhtar was quite popular, especially after the duo churned out a slew of cult classics, including Andaz, Sholay and Haathi Mere Saathi, among others. Although Salim had to face numerous ups and downs in his professional as well as personal life, he dealt with them head-on and became a force to reckon with. Read on to know more about his career, which was rife with struggles.

Salim Khan kick-started his career as an actor with the 1957 film Alladin Leila, directed by Lekhraj Bhakri. After that, he essayed well-written parts in films like Kabli Khan, Teesri Manzil and Diwana, to name a few. However, none of these films helped him establish himself as a leading actor in the film industry.

While Salim could not make a mark as an actor, his career trajectory only went upward after he formed an association with Javed Akhtar. Together, their legendary partnership earned them a host of accolades. Apart from the aforementioned films, in their 12-year-long partnership, the writer duo was associated with iconic films like Kaala Patthar, Deewaar, Don, Dostana, Zanjeer and Mr India. However, their association came to an end in 1982, which left many fans disappointed. Anil Kapoor’s Mr India marked their last film together.

On the personal front, Salim Khan faced a lot of difficulties in his life. In a past interview with a portal, he spoke about losing his mother when he was 9 years old. Salim’s mother suffered from the deadly infection of Tuberculosis. He also recalled that she used to stop him from coming too close to her due to the risk of him contracting the infection. His father, Abdul Rashid Khan, who worked for the Indian Imperial Police, passed away when he was 14 years old, in 1950.

