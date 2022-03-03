On Salim Merchant's Birthday, Watch Soulful Songs of the Music Composer

Salim Merchant, one of the most successful Bollywood music composers, turns a year older today. Salim, also a playback singer, is more commonly known for his joint music compositions with sibling Sulaiman as Salim-Sulaiman music. Right from pop, Qawwali to Hindi film music, Salim has proved himself a pro at a variety of genres. He also recorded the anthem song for the FIFA World Cup 2010, in collaboration with South African singer Loyiso Bala and Kenyan singer Eric Wainaina.

On the special occasion of the music composer’s birthday, here are Salim’s 5 superhit songs playlist:

Shukran Allah

A soulful, romantic track that swept the nation off its feet when it was released, this song was one of Salim’s most melodious compositions. It was beautifully rendered by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal in the film Kurbaan that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Ainvayi Ainvayi

A fun, peppy track from the blockbuster movie Band Baaja Baaraat, this composition of Salim became a party-favorite as soon as it was released. No wedding playlist is completed without this groovy number. The song was brought to life on-screen with the crackling chemistry of Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. Amitabh Bhattacharya gave the lyrics and the song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Mar Jawaan

This superhit song from the film Fashion became an immense rage owing to its distinct composition style. One of the best tracks of 2008, this song was a true-blue lounge number. It was not lip synced by any actor but very interestingly used in the backdrop of ramp walks; and contributed to the movie’s storytelling seamlessly. Shruti Pathak sang this song and Irfan Siddiqui was the lyricist.

Ishq Wala Love

Salim, besides being a terrific music composer, is a wonderful singer as well. With Ishq Wala Love from Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Salim yet again proved his singing skills. This romantic song was a huge hit. It was composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Haule Haule

From the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, this lovely, rhythmic song became an instant hit. Sang by Sukhwinder Singh, the song had a rare, traditional charm. It’s a situational song that establishes an immediate connection with the listeners.

The harmonium-infused melody was loved by the audience.

