On Salman Khan's Birthday, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon Wish Him

Salman Khan has turned 56 on Monday. In a freak accident, he was bitten by a snake on the eve of his special day but the Dabangg actor is now fine. His father Salim Khan confirmed to News18 that he has been prescribed a few medicines by the doctor and the snake who bit him was released into the wild.

Meanwhile, wishes poured in for Salman on his birthday. Lara Dutta wrote on social media, “Happy birthday dearest

@BeingSalmanKhan. Wishing you the best of everything in the coming year! Stay healthy, stay cool and stay as awesome as you always are! Much love (sic)."

Happy birthday dearest @BeingSalmanKhan ! Wishing you the best of everything in the coming year! Stay healthy, stay cool and stay as awesome as you always are! Much love! 💕— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 27, 2021

Raveena Tandon said, “Happy happy birthday to my, first hero! @beingsalmankhan You will always be special to me , the warmth , the care , the squabbles 😜, cheers to many many more years of love and fun! BTW , you are blessed . (Saanp margaya hoga) (sic)."

Katrina Kaif also wished Salman Khan.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a pic with her Kick co-star.

Addressing some media persons at his Panvel farmhouse on the occasion of his birthday, Salman on Monday said there is a possibility that he and his close friend superstar Shah Rukh Khan might come together for a film, after the duo will be seen making extended appearances in their upcoming movies, Tiger 3 and Pathan, respectively. Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Salman also said that they makers of Tiger 3 are eyeing December 2022 release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.