On Samantha Akkineni's Birthday, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh Release CDP of 'Miss Gorgeous'

Samantha Akkineni has two other Telugu film stars celebrate her birthday in advance by sharing her Common Display Picture (CDP). As Samantha turns 34 today, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh shared a fan art which shows the Super Deluxe actress as a towering personality. She is seen wearing a blue sweater and jeans with hoop earrings and a short hairdo.

While sharing the CDP, Tamannaah wrote, “Super happy to present to you the CDP for Samantha’s birthday. @Samanthaprabhu2, you are a beautiful person inside out an actor par excellence. Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday #HBDSamanthaAkkineni."

Super happy to present to you the CDP for Samantha’s birthday.@Samanthaprabhu2 , you are a beautiful person inside out an an actor par excellence. Here’s wishing you a a very happy birthday #HBDSamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/WecYAJSkfA— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 27, 2021

Mahanati actress Keerthy tweeted, “Happy to release the CDP of miss gorgeous, @Samanthaprabhu2. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday in advance! May you have a safe year ahead #HBDSamanthaAkkineni #SamanthaAkkineniCDP."

Happy to release the CDP of miss gorgeous, @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️ Wishing you a very Happy Birthday in advance! May you have a safe year ahead #HBDSamanthaAkkineni #SamanthaAkkineniCDP pic.twitter.com/Aesa8VtUZo — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 27, 2021

The Super Deluxe actress’ fans have already been sharing their excitement on social media. The practice of sharing a CDP is common in south film industries as a way to promote any upcoming release of an actor, and is usually made by the film’s studio. Fans have also taken to designing CDPs for actors now.

Samantha, who is one of the most popular Telugu actresses, in will next be seen in the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. In the film, she will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She is also making her web debut with the season 2 of Hindi series The Family Man.

