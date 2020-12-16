On Samantha Akkineni's Show, Manikarnika Co-director Krish Opens Up on Feud with Kangana Ranaut

On Samantha Akkineni's show SamJam, director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, better known as Krish, opened up on the controversies regarding his feud with Kangana Ranaut and his ouster from the Rani Laxmibai epic saga, 'Manikarnika'. The director had appeared on the show, along with actress Rakul Preet Singh.

“I really want to speak one last time,” he told Samantha on being asked about media trial and courting controversies. "Kangana and her team watched the film and I got a call after two days. My only fear was that I might remain unknown to the world. As artists, we can only show our potential to the world when we get the right opportunities," he said.

Last year Krish has alleged that he’d finished shooting Manikarnika before he moved on to direct Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. But Ranaut refuted him saying she has directed 70% of the film and has used only 30% of what Krish had shot.

The film had more controversies. While actress Mishti accused Rnanut of cutting down her screen time, actor Sonu Sood walked out of the film because of 'creative differences' with Ranaut, who was directing it. Replying to Sood's claims that his part got chopped down, the actress had said in an earlier interview, "Sonu Sood is not allowed to talk about the project. He should not be speaking about the film as his contract was terminated. He doesn't hold any sort of participation in the film. Why is he maligning the film? So, these people have deep-rooted agendas. The worst is that they are claiming to be a part of the film. It is shocking how people can exploit the situation. However, it is a time to celebrate for us as the film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide."

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, released on January 25, 2019, made Rs 132 crores at the box office.