On Samantha's Birthday, Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan Wish 'Talented Hottie'

Wishes are pouring in from all quarters for Telugu superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the actress celebrates her 35th birthday today. Several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Rashmika Mandanna have taken to their respective social media handles to wish the ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ star on her special day.

Sharing Samantha’s stunning picture in a bottle green strapless gown on her Instagram Story, Kangana wrote, “Happy birthday, Samantha. You gorgeous, talented hottie!" Varun posted an adorable pic of Samantha with her dog and wrote, “Happy birthday, Samantha! Dog mother wishing all the love, happiness and peace. May this be your best year!"

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,’ penned a lovely wish for Samantha. “Happy birthday to the supremely talented and absolutely stunning, Samantha. May this year be your bestest yet. Lots of love always," shared Kiara.

Rashmika Mandanna also took to her Instagram stories and extended her best wishes to Samantha. She wrote, “Happy birthday, stunner! Love and only love for you!"

Meanwhile, Samantha’s ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, has opened to a positive response. The film, which marks the second time collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and director Vignesh Shivan, following the release of the hit Tamil film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’, is a fun romantic triangle between the three leads. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Moreover, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday jetted off to Kashmir for the shooting of Shiva Nirvana’s VD11, which stars Vijay Deverakonda.

