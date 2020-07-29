On Sanjay Dutt's Birthday, Daughter Trishala Shares Throwback Photo, Wife Maanayata Says 'Missing You'

Wife Maanayata Dutt and elder daughter Trishala wished actor Sanjay Dutt as he turned 61 on Wednesday.

Trishala shared an old throwback picture of Sanjay riding a speed boat or a yacht. The photo of the actor shows him in his '90s look with trademark shoulder length hair from his Khalnayak days, wearing a pair of denims and an orange sleeveless ganji top.

Trishala wished her father on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday Papa Dukes @duttsanjay May God bless you with a long, happy, & healthy life. I love you so so much! to infinity & beyond always & forever. Cheers Pops! - facetime you in a bit!! lol - Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou"

Maanayata shared a picture of the two of them together and wrote, "Happy birthday love .....love you #missingyou #godbless #love #grace #positivity #dutts #birthdaymonth #beautifullife #thankyougod."

As a birthday gift, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the actor's first look from the movie. Sanjay's character is named Adheera and he plays antagonist to lead star Yash's Rocky in the upcoming action-drama venture.

KGF: Chapter 2 release date is yet to be announced. The film releases in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.