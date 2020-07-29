MOVIES

1-MIN READ

On Sanjay Dutt's Birthday, Daughter Trishala Shares Throwback Photo, Wife Maanayata Says 'Missing You'

Daughter Trishala Dutt shared a throwback picture of Sanjay Dutt to wish him happy birthday. Wife Maanayata Dutt said she is missing the actor.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
Wife Maanayata Dutt and elder daughter Trishala wished actor Sanjay Dutt as he turned 61 on Wednesday.

Trishala shared an old throwback picture of Sanjay riding a speed boat or a yacht. The photo of the actor shows him in his '90s look with trademark shoulder length hair from his Khalnayak days, wearing a pair of denims and an orange sleeveless ganji top.

Trishala wished her father on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday Papa Dukes @duttsanjay May God bless you with a long, happy, & healthy life. I love you so so much! to infinity & beyond always & forever. Cheers Pops! - facetime you in a bit!! lol - Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou"

Maanayata shared a picture of the two of them together and wrote, "Happy birthday love .....love you #missingyou #godbless #love #grace #positivity #dutts #birthdaymonth #beautifullife #thankyougod."

As a birthday gift, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the actor's first look from the movie. Sanjay's character is named Adheera and he plays antagonist to lead star Yash's Rocky in the upcoming action-drama venture.

Read: Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: KGF 2 Makers Unveil Adheera's Viking-inspired Look

KGF: Chapter 2 release date is yet to be announced. The film releases in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

