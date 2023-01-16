On Sankranthi, Nabha Natesh Looks Ravishing In Emerald-Green Embroidered Saree

Telugu and Kannada actress Nabha Natesh might have taken a back seat in her acting career after she met with a “bad accident” fracturing multiple bones. However, she is an active bird on social media updating fans of her whereabouts. The 27-year-old often drops snippets of her glamorous photoshoots on Instagram, leaving us floored. This time too, Nabha has arrested our attention with her traditional emerald-green look as she wished her followers a happy “Bhogi and Sankranthi” on January 15.

The Maestro actress dropped a bunch of pictures from her richly-infused ethnic wardrobe on her IG handle, looking beautiful as ever. Along with the photos she penned a lovely wish for her admirers that read, “Wishing you all a happy Bhogi and Sankranthi. Let all your pain be thrown into the fire, making space for newer and most wonderful things in life.”

Draped in a dark green, golden embroidered saree, having broad linings in gold, Nabha passed the traditional look check. She clubbed her attire from the custom of Omanas Clothing with a simple green blouse, weaved with a gold-hued border. Nabha has his hair tied in a long braid and decorated it with a jasmine garland. In terms of makeup, the Telugu beauty opted for smokey eyes, a tiny bindi, and a shade of maroon lipstick with a dash of bronzed cheeks.

Nabha complemented her Sankranthi avatar with golden anklets, green bangles, and a pair of statement jhumkas. The iSmart Shankar actress exuded the perfect ‘Thakurain’ vibes as she struck a variety of poses in an outdoor setting, dotted with marigold flowers all around. Her on-fleek expressions, and subtle smile, rounded off Nabha’s all-green ensemble.

As soon as the snaps found surfaced on the Internet, fans were quick to shower the Tollywood diva with an abundance of praise and adoration. While one user lavished by calling her the “Goddess of Gorgeousness,” another called her an “All time favourite.” many others wished Nabha a Happy Sankranthi and dropped numerous red heart emojis in the comments.

Not so long ago, Nabha wrote an emotional note where she revealed going through unimaginable physical and emotional distress when she encountered a terrible accident. However, the actress claimed to have come back stronger, being “fully recovered”, and ready to take on 2023 in high spirits.

