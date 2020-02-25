On Sanya Malhotra's Birthday, Daniel Radcliffe Wishes Her

Photograph and Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra has turned an year older on Tuesday. As she rang in her special day, wishes started pouring in from all quarters.

Among those who wished her was Harry Potter fame actor Daniel Radcliffe, who shot a video for Sanya wishing her on the occasion of her 28th birthday. Daniel was accompanied by Sanya's friend in the video as the former says, "I am here with Junaid. Hello Sanya. Happy Birthday. Wherever you are, have a great day."

The birthday wish clip was posted by Sanya on her Insta stories as she even put up a Hagrid GIF alongside Daniel's video wish for her.

On the work front, Sanya is juggling multiple projects at the time. In 2020, she is all set to appear in Ludo, Shakuntala Devi and Pagglait.

Ludo, helmed by Anurag Basu, will also star Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Sheikh, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

The film is slated for an April 24 release.

Next, Sanya's Shakuntala Devi releases on May 8. She plays Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama in the film and will feature alongside Vidya Balan and Amit Sadh.

Not much is known about Pagglait, apart from the fact that its a joint production venture between Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor, featuring Sanya in the lead.

