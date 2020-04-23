On Satyajit Ray's Death Anniversary, Here's Looking at the Master's Best Movies

An author, artist, illustrator, filmmaker, song composer, costume designer and cinematographer –Satyajit Ray was all of them and more. Born into a family of creative minds intricately associated with art and literature, Satyajit Ray started his career in an advertising agency.

Today, Satyajit Ray is best known to the world for his debut direction of Pather Panchali which also brought Indian cinema into the global limelight. At the age of 70, Satyajit Ray succumbed to heart block and died in Kolkata on April 23.

On the 28th death anniversary of the auteur, here is looking at some of his movies.

Devi

The drama deals with the religious belief of re-incarnation and the negation of a woman’s humane aspects. Starring Sharmila Tagore and Soumitra Chatterjee, the film received National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali.

Nayak

This film was composed, written and directed by Ray. He also managed to rope in the biggest Bengali hero of all times –Uttam Kumar. It zeroes in on what lies beneath the glaze of an actor. Nayak also received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali and also a national award for the screenplay.

Sonar Kella

Based on one of his detective stories, Sonar Kella brought Ray two National Awards. The movie tells the story of a 6-year-old boy Mukul and his visions of a fort made up of gold. When two miscreants kidnap Mukul, private detective Pradosh Chandra Mitra or Feluda is called to save him.

Goopy Gyne Bhagha Byne

Ray decided to make a trilogy with stories created by his grandfather Upendrakishore Ray Choudhury. The first of those is Goopy Gyne Bhagha Byne that introduces two unlucky chaps Goopy (who sings) and Bagha (who plays the drum). The fantasy tale includes ghosts, exceptional music, magic and commentary on society.

Agantuk

Based on one of his short stories, this movie was Ray’s last film. Released in 1991, it stars an old explorer who returns to his motherland after years and goes to his only living relative. What entails is a portrayal of a society, human relations and civilization.

