On Screen January: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Mission Majnu, Shark Tank 2 to Varisu, Exciting Films, Shows to Watch

With a new year comes new responsibilities, new resolutions new expectations and new content to binge on. The first month of January has an exciting lineup of films and series, the most-anticipated one being Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The action-thriller will see King Khan return to the screen after his 2018 film Zero. Besides Pathaan, Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj will be making his Bollywood debut with the film Kuttey.

On the OTT front, we have the five sharks returning with a new shark in Shark Tank’s second season. Here we have collated a list of films and series you can binge in January.

Shark Tank India 2 (Sony LIV)

After the immense success and popularity of the first season, Shark Tank will be returning with its second season. However, this time, fan favourite Ashneer Grover has been replaced by Amit Jain, the CEO of CarDekho. Besides him, Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (CEO of People Group- Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle), Piyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) will be returning as the five sharks. The iconic business reality show will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on January 2, 2023, at 10 p.m. IST. It will also be available on the Sony LIV app for streaming.

Thunivu (Theatre)

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari and Ciby Bhuvana Chandran. The film is scheduled to have a theatrical release on January 12, 2023.

Varisu (Theatre)

Varisu is one of the most anticipated South films of 2023. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, it stars superstar Vijay in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna. It will also release on January 12, the week of Pongal.

Kuttey (Theatre)

Kuttey will mark the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The black-comedy thriller has an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. It will have a theatrical release on January 13.

Lakadbaggha (Theatre)

Lakadbaggha will see Milind Sonam on the big screen after several years and will also mark TV actress Riddhi Dogra’s Bollywood debut. It is based on a true story of animals being traded illegally in Kolkata. The film which also stars Anshuman Jha and is helmed by Victor Banerjee will see a clash with Kuttey as it will have a theatrical release on January 13.

Mission Majnu (Theatre)

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together for the first time in this action-thriller titled Mission Majnu. the film is set in the 1970s and is based on India’s one of most covert operations which took place around the Indo-Pak war of 1971. It will have a theatrical release on January 20.

Pathaan (Theatre)

One of the major releases of January 2022 is undoubtedly Pathaan and why wouldn’t it be? The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first film after his 2018 film Zero and co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial will see King Khan play a full-throttle action hero and deliver some serious punches. Pathaan will have a grand theatrical release on January 25.

Tehran (Theatre)

John Abraham’s Pathaan will be clashing with his Tehran as the latter will be released on January 26. The film is directed by Arun Gopalan and also stars Manushi Chillar.

Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh (Theatre)

Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is yet another film which will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The film is all set to release on January 26, 2023. This film will mark Rajkumar’s return to the silver screen after 9 years. The film stars Deepak Antani as Mahatma Gandhi and Chinmay Mandlekar as Nathuram Vinayak Godse.

