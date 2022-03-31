On Screen This April: Dasvi, Jersey to KGF Chapter 2, New Releases To Look Forward To

From a cricket biopic to an investigating officer solving nail-biting cases, a politician preparing for his 10th standard exam from jail, and more, OTT platforms have a diverse range of stories to tell this April. Theatrical releases are also not far behind as the fourth month of this year will see some much-awaited releases on the big screen like Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF Chapter 2, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, and John Abraham’s Attack.

Here, we have curated a list of shows and films for you to watch through the month of April.

Kaun Pravin Tambe (Disney+ Hotstar)

This biopic chronicles the journey of cricketer Pravin Tambe, a right-armed leg spinner, who made his biggest cricket league debut at the age of 41. Not having played any international or even first-class cricket before that, the movie will show the struggle and rise of an underdog. Actor Shreyas Talpade plays the titular role and it is directed by Jayprad Desai. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 1.

Advertisement

Attack (Theatres)

The past months saw several big releases in the theatres including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and The Kashmir Files. The big-screen releases for the month of April will start with John Abraham’s Attack, where the actor plays a super-soldier. The film will release on April 1 and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Dasvi (Netflix)

Dasvi will see Abhishek Bachchan get into the skin of a politician who prepares for his 10th class exam, from jail. The social commentary also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Tushar Jalota’s debut directorial will stream on Netflix and Jio Cinema from April 7.

Abhay Season 3 (Zee 5)

After the popularity of the first two seasons, the Kunal Kemmu-starrer series is returning for the third season. Kemmu plays the titular character, an investigating officer. The first season sees him solving a case of two missing kids and the second season put him face-to-face with a ruthless criminal played by Ram Kapoor. The web series will stream on ZEE5 from April 8.

Jersey (Theatres)

After getting delayed several times owing to the pandemic, Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey will have its theatrical release on April 14. It is a remake of the hit 2019 Telugu film of the same name and stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid.

KGF: Chapter 2 (Theatres)

The trailer of KGF Chapter 2 reportedly became the most viewed Indian trailer within 24 hours of its release. And if this is the craze for the trailer then one can only imagine the craze people have for actor Yash’s return to screen after 3 years. The sequel stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt among others and promises a brilliant political thriller with loads of action and violence. The much-anticipated film will release on the big screens on April 14.

Mai (Netflix)

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh’s Clean Slate Filmz have produced several off-beat women-centric films in the past couple of years, which is why the expectation revolving around this crime drama is high. Mai sees Sakshi Tanwar in the lead role, who investigates her daughter’s death and seeks revenge for the same. It also stars Raima Sen and Seema Bhargava and will be streaming on Netflix from April 15.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Theatres)

This is the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise following Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film has an ensemble cast of Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler among others. It will have a theatrical release on April 15.

Runway 34 (Theatres)

Ajay Devgn’s directorial, which also stars him in a pivotal role with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, is based on true events and will be released on April 29.

Heropanti 2 (Theatres)

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their Bollywood debuts with Heropanti, however, the sequel will see Tara Sutaria as the leading lady with Shroff. Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, it will have its big-screen release on April 29.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.