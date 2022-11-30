On Screen This December: Qala, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera to Cirkus, Exciting Films, Shows to Watch

The last month of the year is here! 2022 saw a lot of changes in terms of film and OTT content. While Bollywood, as an industry, faced severe setbacks and went through one of its most tough phases, we also saw certain films and series work wonders. Hindi films such as The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed exceptionally well at the box office while regional films such as RRR, KGF 2 and Kantara made their presence felt all over the country.

Now that only one month is left before the year ends, we are waiting in anticipation to find out whether the films and series slated for release manage to impress us. If you are wondering about the big releases of December, we have curated a list for you. Take a look:

Qala (Netflix)

Anvita Dutt’s Qala will see the debut of late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan. The trailer follows the story of a film industry singer Qala Manjushree essayed by Tripti Dimri. Set in the 1940s, it follows Qala who is at the peak of her career. As she starts to taste fame, she starts losing her sense of reality. The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Rao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh. It will release on Netflix on December 1.

Freddy (Disney+ Hotstar)

All eyes are on Kartik Aaryan after the immense success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now the actor is gearing up for the release of his romantic-thriller Freddy with Alaya F. The film chronicles the life of an innocent-looking man who is a dentist during the day but turns into a murderer at night. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

India Lockdown (Zee 5)

Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown will revolve around the Covid-19 induced lockdown and how that affected the livelihood of people. It stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi. It will release on December 2 on ZEE5.

An Action Hero (Theatre)

Known for his films on social issues, Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film An Action Hero will see him do something different from what he has done till now. In the film co-penned by Anirudh Iyer and Neeraj Yadav, Ayushmann will be essaying the role of Manav, who runs for his life as Jaideep Ahlawat, played by Bhura Solanki, seeks to avenge the mysterious death of his brother. It will have a theatrical release on December 2.

Moving in With Malaika (Disney+ Hotstar)

After judging reality shows, Malaika Arora is now set to helm her own reality show. Titled Moving in With Malaika, the series will give a sneak peek into her life. It will release on December 5 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Blurr (ZEE5)

An official remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes, Blurr follows a blind woman who investigates the death of her twin sister. It stars Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah and will release on ZEE5 on December 9.

Salaam Venky (Theatre)

Kajol’s next film Salaam Venky is based on The Last Hurrah by Shrikant Murthy and revolves around the lives of a mother and her son who is suffering from muscular dystrophy. Playing the role of Kajol’s son is actor Vishal Jethwa. Directed by Revathy, Salaam Venky will have a theatrical release on December 9.

Maarrich (Theatre)

Maarrich marks Tusshar Kapoor’s second production venture after Laxmii. He will also be making his big-screen comeback after the 2017 film Golmaal Again. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Anita Hassanandani, Dipannita Sharma, Seerat Kapoor and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles. The film will release in theatres on December 9, 2022.

Govinda Naam Mera (Disney+ Hotstar)

Be prepared to meet choreographer Govinda, his naughty girlfriend Suku and his hotty wife Gauri on December 16. Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar follows the story of Govinda Waghmare who finds himself between his wife Mrs Waghmare and his girlfriend amid a chaotic backdrop of laughter and thrill. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16, 2022.

Cirkus (Theatre)

Ranveer Singh will yet again join hands with Rohit Shetty for the period comedy film Cirkus. Besides Singh, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. Cirkus will have a theatrical release on December 23.

