On Screen This July: Rocketry, Thor to Shamshera, the Most Exciting Films, Series to Look Forward To

Slowly but steadily, theatrical releases have started to increase after a dry spell for almost 2 years owing to the pandemic. While the last couple of months saw a lot of Bollywood films struggle at the Box Office, the films lined up for the month of July have a lot riding on them. A lot of potential crowd-pullers such as R Madhavan’s Rocketry, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera are waiting for release. The world of OTT, too, has a series of projects waiting to hit our screens.

So here we have curated a list of all the films and series you can stream in the month of July.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 (Netflix)

After the first volume ended on an anxiety-inducing cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second volume of Stranger Things Season 4 to drop. The previous part which was released in May ended by revealing 001 as the season’s main villain Vecna and how Eleven sent him to the ‘Upside Down’. Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine among others, the second volume will release on Netflix on 1st July.

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect (Thearte)

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan is a biographical film on former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayan, who was falsely accused of espionage. Besides starring as the lead character, Madhavan will also be making his directorial debut with the film. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co. It will release on 1 July.

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video)

The Terminal List introduces James Reece (Chris Pratt), a US Marine who is grieving the deaths of his fellow soldiers and gets involved in a deadly mission. The series starring Pratt along with Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others will release on Amazon Prime on July 1.

Rashtra Kavach: OM (Theatre)

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen on the big screen after a while with Rashtra Kavach: OM. He will be seen as an action hero and going by the posters, the actor is exuding Rambo vibes. Hemled by Kapil Verma, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj. It has been produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan and will release in the cinema on July 1.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Theatre)

The mighty Thor will be coming back to the silver screen after Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The Marvel Cinematic Universe brings back Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder but this time around, he has the lady Thor aka Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) by his side. Together, both the Thors will clash against Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who makes his MCU debut with this film. Thor 4 will release on July 7.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha (Theatre)

After a lot of anticipation and delays, Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II will release on the big screen on July 8. The film is a follow-up to the 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz and is scripted and helmed by Faruk Kabir, who also wrote and helmed the first film in the saga. Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, and Ram Mirchandani under the banner Panorama Studios and is presented by Zee Studios and Cinergy.

Modern Love Hyderabad (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video recently launched the trailer of the much-awaited Modern Love Hyderabad. This is the second local edition of the internationally-acclaimed Modern Love after Modern Love Mumbai which was released earlier this year. Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Hyderabad is directed by talented filmmakers from the Telugu industry including Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Buhadhanam. The show features Nithya Menen, Revathy, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Naresh and Komalee Prasad.

Modern Love Hyderabad will be available on Amazon Prime Video from July 8.

Ranveer vs Wild (Netflix)

Ranveer Singh is all set to taste wilderness with Bear Grylls. Last week Netflix released the official teaser of an interactive adventure-based show, Ranveer Vs Wild. The Netflix original is slated to premiere on July 8. This special non-fiction show will also mark Ranveer’s OTT debut.

Shabaash Mithu (Theatre)

In this upcoming sports drama, Taapsee Pannu will be portraying the Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, who recently announced her retirement. Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, the film will release on the big screen on July 15.

Hit- The First Case (Theatre)

The trailer of the Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer was released earlier and it sees the former in the role of a cop who fights against cromes while dealing with his past memories and panic attacks. This Suspense thriller is based on a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu. It will have a theatrical release on July 15.

Shamshera (Theatre)

One of the biggest releases of July, Shamshera will see Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt come face to face. The trailer was released recently and it opened to rave reviews and Ranbir’s new avatar piqued the interest of the fans. Apart from Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, and Saurabh Shukla among others. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra. It will hit theatres on July 22, 2022.

The Gray Man (Netflix)

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. This film also marks the Hollywood debut of superstar Dhanush. It will release on Netflix on July 22.

Vikrant Rona (Theatre)

Kichcha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Backed by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Arts, the pan-world 3D film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi. The film will also see a release in foreign languages-Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc. It will release on the big screen on July 28.

Ek Villain Returns (Theatre)

The makers of Ek Villain Returns recently unveiled the character posters and going by those, it seems the film is going to be more intense than the sequel. These new posters depict the sizzling chemistry that the movie will present between Arjun Kapoor – Tara Sutaria and John Abraham – Disha Patani. Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of Ek Villain which was released in June 2014. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. The film will hit theatres on July 29 this year.

