On Screen This June: Money Heist Korea to Samrat Prithviraj, the Most Exciting Films, Series to Look Forward to

The month of May saw the dry spell of Bollywood break with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Films like Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick were also successful in pulling a large number of the crowd into the theatres. Similarly, the world of OTT saw success with films and series like Stranger Things Volume 1 and Escaype Live to name a few. The month of June is no less as it also has a lineup of interesting projects in store.

If you are wondering what to stream in June, here are some interesting titles for you. Check out the list.

Jana Gana Mana (Netflix)

Jana Gana Mana, directed by Dijo Jose Antony, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. It had its theatrical release in April this year and opened to good reviews and was also a commercial success. Now, the political thriller will see its much-awaited OTT release on June 2. The film also stars Mamta Mohandas and Sri Divya among others.

Samrat Prithviraj (Theatre)

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s Samrat Prithiviraj will hit the silver screen on June 3 after a long delay owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The film which is based on the life events of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan will mark the debut of the former Miss World, Manushi.

Major (Theatre)

Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was a martyr in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film offers an insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s dedication, courage, sacrifices, love and spirit of life. Celebrating the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life, Major traces the varied phases of the beloved martyr’s life. Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June 2022.

The Boys Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Boys Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 3 and will conclude on July 8 with the final episode of the season. Based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, and Jessie T. Usher among others.

Aashram Season 3 (MX Player)

Bobby Deol’s much-anticipated series Aashram will return with its third season and the trailer promises a darker and a more thrilling ride. Aashram revolves around the megalomaniac baba, who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry adversary. This MX Original also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh. All episodes of this adrenaline-fueled drama will stream free exclusively on MX Player starting 3rd June.

Jungle Cry (Lionsgate Play)

Lionsgate Play’s Jungle Cry is based on a true story that chronicles the inspiring journey of 12 underprivileged and orphan children winning the prestigious International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007. Helmed by Sagar Ballary, the sports drama is based on the real-life story of Indian rugby coach Rudraksh Jena (Abhay Deol), Paul Walsh (Stewart Wright), and Professor Achyuta Samanta (Atul Kumar) – the founder of Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), and their triumphant journey with the ‘underdogs’ of Rugby. It will release on June 3.

Janhit Mein Jaari (Theatre)

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari revolves around a salesgirl who sells condoms. The film talks about the importance of the same and aims at spreading awareness. Co-starring Vijay Raaz and Tinnu Anand, the film will release in cinemas on June 10.

Nikamma (Theatre)

Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani’s Nikamma revolves around the story of a young, jobless, carefree boy who transforms into a responsible and reliable person when it comes to his family. The trailer also sees Shilpa Shetty in a never-seen-before avatar in the skin of Avni. Nikamma marks singer Shirley Setia’s Bollywood debut. It will release on 17th June.

Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area (Netflix)

One of the most anticipated releases of this year, Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area, is all set to release on Netflix on June 24. Although it is based on the Spanish drama of the same name, the trailers and teasers of the show have indicated that it is going to be an interesting yet different version of the original. It features an unprecedented heist in the chaotic dystopian peninsula of North and South Korea as they go on the verge of peaceful yet sudden unification. Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area stars Old Boy fame Yoo Ji-tae, Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo, Jun Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong among others.

JugJugg Jeeyo (Theatre)

Dharma Production’s JugJugg Jeeyo is a family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neet Kapoor. With this film, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor returns to the big screen after nearly seven years. She last shared screen space with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and their son, Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam. Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul are also part of the film. JugJugg Jeeyo will release in theatres on June 24.

