On Second Day of Chhapaak Shoot I had a Panic Attack, Says Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, one of the most anticipated films of the year, is all set to release on January 10. The film is evidently special for the actress, who has turned producer with this project for the first time. Also, Meghna Gulzar's directorial marks Deepika's first release in two years, after Padmaavat.

In a recent one-on-one with the Bombay Times, Deepika opened up about her experiences during the shoot of Chhapaak, mainly on an emotional level. She confessed that working in the film was exceptionally challenging for her, certain moments taking a swing at her psychologically.

Speaking about the highs and lows she underwent during the shoot, Deepika said, "I remember on the second day of shoot, I had a panic attack. We were doing the prosthetics when I had the attack because I'm claustrophobic. I broke into a sweat and could feel the blood rushing through my feet, and I remember saying to myself, 'I can't do this'. Having said that, I was willing to go through it all because this was a story we had to tell. Whenever I felt low or vulnerable, I would think about Laxmi and the other survivors, who have been through so much, and that would help me pull through the day."

She went on to add that during the course of the shoot she had to breathe through one nostril citing prosthetics as the reason. She couldn't even open her mouth to eat properly.

On January 5, Deepika celebrated her birthday at the Sheroes Hangout café, run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow. She was accompanied by her actor-husband Ranveer Singh and director Meghna Gulzar.

'Chhapaak', which is a story based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, will release on January 10.

