On Sets of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Akshay Kumar Gifts Shreya Bugade a Phone, Says ...

Bollywood, as well as Marathi celebs, often visit the sets of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya to promote their films and shows. This week’s episode featured actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon who were there for the promotion of their upcoming film Bachchhan Pandey. A promo of the same has been shared by Zee Marathi.

In the promo, Akshay and Kriti are seen having fun with members of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. It was followed by Akshay gifting a mobile to Shreya Bugade, who plays the role of Sarpanch’s daughter on the show.

While gifting the mobile to Shreya, Akshay said that she has been doing this show for the past 8 years. Despite this, as Akshay said further she has not uploaded any selfies from the sets of this show. Akshay further added humorously that she always clicks a lot of photographs from the sets of her other show Kitchen Kallakar.

The audience burst out laughing at this minute observation by Akshay. Even Shreya couldn’t hold her laughter and clarified that was not the case. Shreya said that the money to buy phones with which she has been clicking pictures comes from this show (Chala Hawa Yeu Dya) only. The audience burst into another round of laughter.

Akshay and Kriti also gave a fabulous performance to a song. Kriti looked resplendent in a dark pink saree with floral imprints.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya airs at Zee Marathi on Monday and Tuesday at 09:30 p.m. Apart from Shreya, Bhau Kadam, Kushal Badrike, Bharat Ganeshpure, Dr Nilesh Sable and Tejas Dongre are part of this serial.

All the acts in this serial are written and directed by Nilesh, who is also the host of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Chala Hawa Yeu Dya started on August 18, 2014

